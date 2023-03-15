Teachers at Tumut High School walked off the job on Wednesday to protest severe staff shortages they say are disrupting classes daily.
Eighteen teachers participated in the action yesterday, taking time out of their lunch break so they did not disturb classes further.
Tumut High school's NSW Teacher's Federation representative Mathew Watts said since the beginning of the year, 96 senior classes were uncovered due to staff shortages.
A total of 33 junior classes went untaught, and 13 classes were merged with other classes.
Mr Watts said the school had four full time teacher positions vacant across several faculties, and that it was having an unfair effect on the students.
"Public education is a right, not a privilege, our students at Tumut High School deserve a fully staffed school," he said.
"I've been teaching at Tumut High School for 20 years and I've never seen a teacher shortage like this."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Last week, the Federation members at the school filed a motion to the Department of Education pleading for more help to fill the gaps.
The motion detailed the number of uncovered and merged classes which have already happened at the school, saying there was no "meaningful response" from the NSW government to the teacher shortage crisis.
"We are routinely forced to merge classes or provide only minimal supervision for students, detrimentally impacting both their well-being and education," the motion read.
"These shortages and reactive, emergency arrangements compromise teaching and learning conditions, consume valuable non-teaching time that is otherwise used by teachers for preparation... and undermine programs designed to provide targeted and specialist support for students."
Mr Watts said the minister for education Sarah Mitchell did not respond to the motion.
NSW Teacher's Federation country organiser Jack O'Brien said the teachers at Tumut were giving "150 per cent" to keep the school running.
"This is a systemic issue that needs to be addressed because the good will of teachers can't last forever," he said.
"Those teachers walked out today because they are sick of seeing their own students missing out."
Ms Mitchell said the industrial action was part of a "calculated scaremongering campaign against our public schools in the bush".
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government have a range of measures to attract and retain regional teachers - from generous incentives to support for buying a home," she said.
"It's an incredible shame that the union and Labor will tear these schools down for political advantage."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.