A businesswoman has told of her shock as an intruder allegedly forced his way through her shop as a major police operation unfolded in her quiet western Riverina community this week.
Lisa Bowen, the owner of Hay's Patchwork on the Plains, was at work as a tutor on Tuesday afternoon when she heard sirens tearing through the town, followed by the sound of glass shattering nearby.
Moments later a man ran past the doorway of the room where she and a student had been sitting, leaving both of them in shock.
Ms Bowen initially had no idea what was happening and why there was such a huge police presence in the streets.
She later found out about a high-speed police pursuit, involving a Great Wall utility, which came to a dramatic end in the town. The ensuing manhunt for the driver forced schools across Hay to go into lockdown.
A police spokesperson said the pursuit was initiated in Balranald and continued 130 kilometres to Hay, where road spikes were deployed and the ute eventually stopped in Leonard Street.
The driver allegedly then took off on foot, running across the town's main street.
He was also captured on CCTV cameras in the backyard of a nearby home.
Ms Bowen said she had been sitting in the classroom of her shop, where she was tutoring a student, in the moments before a man allegedly smashed his way through her storefront.
"I heard a great crash then the sound of glass shattering," she said.
"Within seconds a young man ran through the shop and past the doorway of the classroom.
"Luckily I had the shop door unlocked so he was straight through it."
The man then allegedly tore the back door off its hinges.
"Then he slammed open the hallway door so hard the glass of the framed poster completely shattered," Ms Bowen said.
"It was quite frightening at first because it happened so quickly and I just froze."
The incident has left significant damage to Ms Bowen's shop.
"Seeing the extent of the damage made me a little shaky as I realised he had been very serious about getting through the store," she said.
"There is a very high iron fence at the back which he must have hurled himself over as it was still closed."
Ms Bowen was more worried about her student than herself during the encounter.
"My priority was consoling the student as it was very upsetting for her," she said.
"I took her home then I came back but couldn't stay long as I was on my own and a little unnerved by the whole event."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
