THE Cricket Wagga grand final will be a real family affair for Kooringal Colts on Saturday.
Colts will be out to end the recent dominance of Wagga City and South Wagga on the first grade competition when they take on the Cats in the grand final at Robertson Oval.
In the process, they will also be striving for a piece of history as they line up three sets of brothers in their starting 11.
Colts coach Keenan Hanigan is joined by his younger brother Macgregor, captain Hamish Starr has his elder brother Zach, while the Smith boys, Alex and Shaun, have come on board from Gundagai.
Keenan Hanigan believes the addition of the Starrs and Smiths in recent seasons has only added to the family feel at Colts.
"Obviously the last few years we've recruited the Starr boys over and the Smith boys and they've been great for the club," Keenan said.
"The last few years, the few of us that have had young kids come along, we've tried our best to make it a family club as much as possible and it just shows to have six players out of the 11, three sets of brothers, is pretty special.
"I wouldn't know off the top of my head but I wouldn't think that would happen in a grand final very often."
Keenan has already played alongside Macgregor in the 2014-15 premiership, as well as a losing one a few years later.
He says grand finals are always special occasions and there is nothing better than sharing it with family.
"This is obviously our third grand final together, we've won one and lost one and obviously the 2015 one was pretty special," Keenan said.
"He was pretty young at that stage, I think he was only 18, and it's pretty good to share those moments with your family.
"They don't come around every year so you've got to take full advantage of them. You soak up the week, just don't take it for granted, that's my biggest thing.
"I've been playing for 11 years and I've made three grand finals so you've just got to soak it up, enjoy the moment but you've obviously got to take your opportunity as well, that's the biggest thing."
Few players have put as many hours into making the grand final as Zach Starr has this year.
The talented all-rounder travels two and a half hours from his family property near Grenfell to train and play at Colts, sometimes not getting home until 11pm midweek.
"It's two and a half hours from home, at the farm, to Wagga every Tuesday for training and then two and a half hours back," Zach explained.
"I do that and then the same on Saturdays but I stay at Hamish's (in Wagga) on Saturday night so it's not too bad and have a few beers.
"I love playing at Colts. The travel wears thin towards the back end of the year, it always does, but it's a really good bunch of blokes and 11 mates playing with each other every week, it's good."
It will be the 25-year-old's first senior grand final appearance alongside his brother.
"It's always good fun playing with your brother but Saturday will be a step up, playing in a grand final with him," he said.
"I've obviously played Riverina with him this year and the last couple of years playing footy and stuff like that but a cricket grand final is something different.
"I am really looking forward to it. It will be a good challenge up against Cats. They're the team to beat.
"We'll give it a real good crack. Just got to bat, bowl and field well. They've obviously got Thommo and Jono, a couple of big dogs and everyone else in the side can bat and bowl and they just chip in. They've got a really strong side."
Shaun and Alex Smith have also shown great commitment, travelling from Gundagai all season.
Shaun, 16, is looking forward to a grand final appearance alongside his brother.
"I think it's pretty good. Last year he probably didn't have the season he wanted to, he was in and out of the team a bit," Shaun said.
"At the start of the season, he performed well in second grade and then the first game of the season against St Michaels he got a good 60 in the T20 and cemented spot in the team and it's just good to be playing with him.
"It's unreal (at Colts). They've really looked after me and Alex and really taken us under their wing. Its been a good home for us the past couple of years.
"It's good. We come over once a week every Tuesday and then during finals we've come over both Tuesday and Thursday. It's pretty easy, it's not that far to drive."
The talented keeper-batsman is loving being back in finals.
"It's just good to be back into finals," he said.
"The first year I came here, we only just managed to scape in and we ended up making the grand final and didn't perform how we wanted to, getting bowled out for 60. Then last year we didn't even make finals so it's just good to be back playing finals cricket."
