Unable to follow eviction orders from their campsite at the Ganmain showgrounds, John Nocen and his son Eli have been living without power for almost a week.
They were issued the first notice to leave back in October last year, and then again in February, but are yet to secure housing or find somewhere to move their belongings to.
Mr Nocen is also living with Motor Neurone Disease, and as a result he struggles to walk and has trouble speaking. His son Eli has taken on the role of his carer.
"We have nowhere to go - the wait list for social housing is phenomenal," Eli said.
"What happens if he dies, who is at fault?"
The pair moved into the campgrounds in 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The ensuing lockdowns - which continued into 2021 - prevented them from being kicked out by local crown land management.
In 2022, the riverine flooding also meant they and other campers were not able to be displaced.
Eli said when they moved in, there was no time limit on camping at the site, but the Ganmain Land Management chairperson Andrew Corbett said there had never been long term camping available at the showground.
Now, all other campers have moved out of the showground, leaving Mr Nocen and Eli.
On March 7, the power and water was turned off. By Saturday, Mr Corbett said they had been switched back on.
Eli said he is worried about the coming winter should the amenities be turned off again, and concerned his father may get sick without proper heating.
I wouldn't know what a house looked like.- John Nocen
"By all means it's not wintertime yet, but what happens when it gets cold," he said.
"I've tried to work with these people but they don't want to compromise."
Mr Corbett said they were instructed by Coolamon Shire Council they did not have authorisation for long term camping. He said they chose to evict all long term campers from the showground.
"With the rising power costs and water, we're struggling to meet our costs as a voluntary group. So we're not able to have camping there at this stage," he said.
"We're just waiting for further advice from crown lands about what the next step is."
Born in Mildura, Victoria, Mr Nocen, 67, is a fourth generation show worker, and has been transient his entire life. Before Ganmain, he and Eli were set up at a site at The Rock.
"I wouldn't know what a house looked like," Mr Nocen said.
"I don't know what to do."
Together, they used to operate a food truck at country shows and festivals, but that has since gone into disrepair while the family battled with Mr Nocen's illness, and the death of his wife.
Both have since lost their licences, and have not been able to register their vehicles either.
"I've asked [land management] to give me some time... Just until I get stuff sorted and get my licence back," Eli said.
"I'll get out of everyone's hair."
