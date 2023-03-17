BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Celebrating a harmonious marriage between period features and contemporary comfort, this Turvey Park home is a style masterpiece.
Selling agent Adam Humbert said the Turvey Park lifestyle truly did not get any better than this, with the home ticking all the boxes.
Being tastefully renovated and improved with a blend of period and contemporary styling, the home features polished floorboards and high, ornate ceilings throughout.
"With a new iron roof and period timber fretwork, homes of this calibre are tightly-held and rarely offered," Mr Humbert said.
Located less than five minutes to the CBD in the prime Turvey Park area - facing north to the highly-sought-after Wooden Street - Mr Humbert said there is plenty of both privacy and prestige.
The home has four bedrooms with ample wardrobe space, with the main bedroom featuring a spacious ensuite.
The main bathroom has been built in a functional three-way design.
A separate formal lounge room features an open fireplace and its own private, covered veranda.
The country-style kitchen boasts an abundance of bench storage space, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, all framed with double French doors leading outside.
Ducted cooling and ducted gas heating provides comfort all year round.
A second living space is filled with light from another set of north-facing double French doors, leading into an outstanding outdoor entertaining area.
The space is covered with a pergola and has large areas of hardstand. There is also a second sitting area under the back veranda. A double lock up garage with remote access provides options for rear yard access, making it ideal for trailer storage.
Both the front and back yards have been immaculately kept, with established lawns and secure yards, framed with a picket fence out the front and colour bond fence out the back for privacy.
Close to both Wagga High and Kildare Catholic College, the home is a stone's throw to Wagga Base Hospital, Calvary Riverina Hospital and local cafes.
"This property is a show stopper, with styling design to suit all tastes, surrounded by some of Turvey Park's best properties," Mr Humbert said.
"The location makes this property highly desirable - all being close to Turvey Park."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.