The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Property

House of the Week: Turvey Park home a style masterpiece

March 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Close to both Wagga High and Kildare Catholic College, the home is a stone's throw to Wagga Base Hospital, Calvary Riverina Hospital and local cafes. Pictures supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.