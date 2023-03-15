Wagga City Wanderers have snagged South Australian winger Thierry Uwizeyimana for their 2023 NPL season.
The winger arrived in Wagga for work late last year and instantly clicked with the Wanderers side after playing with South Australia Amateur Soccer League club Parafield Gardens.
"Every time I'm there with the boys we're making more connections, we're just looking to get better in every single game," Uwizeyimana said.
"Throughout the pre-season we've seen some sparks with some of our plays, so we just hope to improve game in and game out, get the training in a stuff like that."
Uwizeyimma said he has felt welcomed into the squad, attending team events and bonding well with his teammates.
"I'm new to Wagga and I've been invited to everything, getting to know the boys, it's very welcoming and open arms," he said.
"It's important to bond, you want to go out there each week and fight for each other, and put on an A class performance every time, you want to put your body on the line for the team and that's what I want to do this season."
Coach Ross Morgan said he's excited to have fresh legs join the developed squad and is pleased with how Uwizeyimana has settled.
Playing midfield last year, Morgan has trusted Uwizeyimana to play in his preferred wing position.
"He's been very helpful and getting me sorted with that wing position, he's helped with everything really," Uwizeyimana said.
Ross has no doubts about his ability to play wing.
"He's a skilful winger who can play on either side," Morgan said.
"He's creative, he's got an eye for goal but is quite creative there and looks to deliver the ball from wide areas."
Missing a trial due to niggling injury, Uwizeyimana said he's feeling good again ahead of this weekend's Australia Cup game and is hopeful to take the field.
"If Ross is nice enough to say hey Thierry, get in there, I'm looking to play, I'm keen to get into the team and help get the win," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
