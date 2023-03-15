The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Wanderers lock in 'creative' winger Uwizeyimana

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 15 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thierry Uwizeyimana has signed with the Wagga City Wanderers after moving to town from South Australia. Picture supplied

Wagga City Wanderers have snagged South Australian winger Thierry Uwizeyimana for their 2023 NPL season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.