Luxurious private retreat

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2+
If you're searching for a private retreat that is just minutes away from town, then look no further than this stunning property.
This sprawling estate is set on 2 hectares of gently sloping land and is perfect for families looking for a luxurious lifestyle.
The multi-level family home offers up to five bedrooms, with the main bedroom a couple's retreat coming complete with massive walk-in robe, ensuite, and private balcony.
There are multiple outdoor entertainment areas, perfect for hosting guests, and an amazing inground pool complete with a swim-up bar or shade area for the kids.
For the active individuals, there is a tennis court where you can challenge your friends and family, or relax on the deck under the trees beside the dam and catch yourself a yellow-belly.
The property has extensive infrastructure, with three shedding areas available for work needs: the 19m x 5m; the 29m x 12m or the 10m x 9m shedding areas, one complete with a mechanic pit and three phase power.
The property features a four-post car hoist and 12-kilowatt solar panels. The double garage under the house is also a convenient feature for secure parking and storage.
Located just minutes from town, enjoy the serenity and beauty of your private oasis while still having easy access to all the amenities that town has to offer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.