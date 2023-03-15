Wagga City Wanderers will look to break their game one Australia Cup curse this weekend, drawing Monaro FC for the third time in as many years.
Hosting the Canberra-based club for the first time, coach Ross Morgan said the side is excited ahead of their game.
"It's going to be a good start to the season, obviously they're a familiar opponent, this being the third year we've been drawn together," Morgan said.
"It's going to be a good game, they're still the top team in Canberra, they won the NPL last year so it's going to be a hard game, they've got a great coach, really experienced and we know they're going to be really organised, they've got some of the best players available in Canberra."
Adding to anticipation for the game is the knowledge that young Zac Steele will make his first grade debut.
Stepping up from the Wanderers under 18s program, Steele has impressed coaches throughout the pre-season and Morgan is keen to see him on field.
"He's had a great preseason, so he'll debut this weekend, it's a great opportunity for him to get out on the field," Morgan said.
"He's worked hard and he deserves it."
Wanderers have picked up a handful of players over the off season but Morgan said the core playing group remains unchanged.
With several pre-season games under their belts, including a 2-1 loss to Cooma Tigers, Morgan is pleased to have had a run with an NPL side ahead of the Australia Cup game.
"It was a good game to prepare for Monaro, with them being similar opposition," he said.
"Tigers have been there around NPL One for a couple of years, so when the opportunity came along for us to play them we knew they'd play in a similar way to how Monaro play, the same sort of standard," Morgan said.
Co-captain Morris Kadzola won't take the field due to a one-game suspension after picking up too many yellow cards towards the end of the 2022 season.
"He'll sit this game out but he'll be back for round one against Belconnen," Morgan said.
"It's a big loss in terms of him being one of our captains and most experienced players, but it's a positive he's available for the first game of the season."
The Wanderers versus Monaro game will kick off at 2pm on Saturday at Gissing Oval.
The winner of the game will progress to the next stage of the Australia Cup. The knockout competition gives men's teams the chance to play across league lines, from community clubs to the A-League.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
