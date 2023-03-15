ON THE PACE: Frost remembered for his fairness

Tributes have flown in following the death of long-serving steward Phil Frost.
After almost five decades in the industry, including more than 10 years in the Riverina, the former chief steward for the region died on Monday.
Harness Racing NSW chief executive John Dumesny led the tributes.
"Phil spent his entire life in the trotting industry originally as a participant but for the majority as a steward who was acknowledged for his admiration of the rules and the fairness in their application," Dumesny said.
His sense of humour was also acknowledged by many.
Drivers at Leeton's meeting also wore black armbands on Tuesday.
Frost, who continued to work close to his death, is survived by wife Maureen, their children Christine, Margaret, Michael and their families.
****
STEVEN Harris scored his first win since the 2021 season at Leeton on Tuesday.
The Old Junee trainer-driver was successful with Lightning Bay.
It was his first win since December 2021 but Harris has only raced 13 times since.
It was also Lightning Bay's first win since August 2021.
****
A VICBRED bonus made the trip to Swan Hill worthwhile for Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones last Wednesday.
The Narrandera couple tasted success for prominent owner Michael Boots with Miki Pins.
In just his second start, the three-year-old went on to score a comfortable win.
****
BLAKE Jones will be on the road again this weekend with three drives at Menangle on Saturday.
He will partner with Sportingjoy after her last start second at the track and Romanee for David Kennedy in heats of the Autumn Gift series.
He has also picked up the drive on Good Time Nedra for Lyn Hancock after she qualified for the Go Girlfriend Series Final.
She has drawn barrier three with Wagga heat winner Captains Queen in nine.
****
MICHAEL Boots secured the equal top lot at the Nutrien Gold Coast sale on Sunday.
The Leeton owner paid $80,000 for the Sweet Lou colt out of Rock On.
Wingate Farm were also at the sale and sold a Somebeachsomewhere filly out of Diamond Joy for $62,500.
****
THERE is far from a strong Riverina flavour at Bathurst's Gold Crown carnival.
Only Garry Harpley's Aromet Jet and Shane McPherson's Promise Me Tintin lined up in the Gold Tiara heats on Wednesday while Katie Jenner, Todd Day and Ross Arentz have a runner over the Gold Crown heats on Friday.
****
WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday.
The feature is the Waratah Series Heat with the first race at 1.13pm.
Junee races on Tuesday.
****
ON THE Pace won't run next week but will return in March 30's edition of The Daily Advertiser.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
