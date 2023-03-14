SOME of the region's best cricketers will get the opportunity to play alongside some of the state's best cricketers at Robertson Oval on Thursday night.
The teams have been released for Thursday night's Baggy Blues Twenty20 clash where a Cricket Wagga team will take on an All Stars line-up.
There will be six NSW cricketers in action. Blues wicketkeeper Dan Smith will captain the Cricket Wagga line-up, while NSW batsman Nick Bertus will lead the All Stars team.
Aside from the NSW guests, the All Stars will be made up some of the district's most talented cricketers.
Smith will be joined by NSW's Lachy Shaw and Claire Moore in the Cricket Wagga team, while Jodie Hicks and Baxter Holt will play alongside Bertus for the All Stars.
Cricket NSW southern and western area manager Luke Olsen believes it is a great opportunity for the region's most talented cricketers to play alongside the game's elite.
"For us, it's a chance to have some state players come and play and for our players to actually play with them," Olsen said.
"So from a local perspective it's an opportunity for local players to play with elite cricketers and be around them. So for us that's the main benefit for local cricket.
"It's also a great opportunity for people to come and watch a combination of elite cricketers and some of our best local players go head-to-head."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Lining up for the Wagga team will be South Wagga's Jake Scott and Nathan Cooke, Wagga RSL's Sam Smith and Tim Cameron, Lake Albert's Alex Tucker, Rauri MacLeod and Joe Martin and St Michaels pair Nathan Corby and Angus Grigg.
Osborne brothers Joe and Ed Perryman will play for the All Stars, as will Griffith's Connor Bock, James Roach, Arjun Kambo, Cootamundra's Jed Guthrie, Cricket ACT's Josh Staines, St Michaels' Irish recruit Ben Snell and Wagga RSL captain Sam Perry.
Finn Jenkins will be 13th man for Wagga, while Hayden Donohue will have the duties for the All Stars.
The game will start at 6.30pm at Robertson Oval. A free coaching clinic will take place beforehand at 5.30pm.
Cricket Wagga: Dan Smith, Lachy Shaw, Claire Moore, Jake Scott, Alex Tucker, Sam Smith, Nathan Corby, Rauri MacLeod, Tim Cameron, Nathan Cooke, Angus Grigg, Joe Martin, Finn Jenkins (13th man).
All Stars: Nick Bertus, Baxter Holt, Jodie Hicks, Joe Perryman, Ed Perryman, Connor Bock, Josh Staines, James Roach, Sam Perry, Ben Snell, Jed Guthrie, Arjun Kambo, Hayden Donohue (13th man).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.