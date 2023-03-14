Charles Sturt University staff say they're worried that management could try and backdoor their union in ongoing bargaining negotiations in an attempt to drive down pay.
The National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) are worried by recent reports the Australian Higher Education Industry Association (AHEIA) have advised members to avoid multi-employer bargaining for better pay and conditions and even consider bypassing unions and putting pay offers directly to staff.
Dr Emma Rush, NTEU CSU vice president, said negotiations with CSU have been ongoing since January, and have gone well so far but the university has only committed resources to negotiations until May and have admitted that they're attempting to rush the bargaining through before new industrial relations laws come into effect in June.
Staff have reason to be on edge about negotiations, Dr Rush said, due past issues with employee pay, notably recent findings that CSU underpaid thousands of current and former casual staff members almost $4.7 million over a seven year period.
"Previous employer behaviour hasn't exactly been you know, spotless," she said.
Her union has written to CSU Vice-Chancellor Renée Leon asking her to pledge that the university will not follow the tactics suggested by AHEIA and continue to negotiate in good faith.
A Charles Sturt spokesperson told the Daily Advertiser "the university is running an inclusive, consultative and transparent Enterprise Bargaining process. Enterprise Bargaining is for everyone".
"There are opportunities to deliver benefits to all staff through this process. Our staff are our most important asset and we will develop an Agreement that allows staff to be successful and in turn ensure the University's success."
Dr Rush said professor Leon has replied to her union, telling them they plan to continue to negotiate in good faith, but not ruling out following AHEIA recommendations.
The union's demands are basic, Dr Rush said, CSU staff cannot provide "world class education "if they're under-resourced.
"Staff are very keen to get an enterprise agreement that will improve things. Our key asks are safe workloads, secure work and an end to wage theft," said Dr Rush.
"Basic things that really boil down to respect for the staff that make the organisation work. We are a service organisation. Our staff are our greatest resource and deserve to be treated with respect."
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
