A man jailed over multiple crime sprees, including stealing $120 in doughnuts and being found with multiple stolen credit cards late last year, has lost his bid to reduce his sentence.
Wagga man William Joseph Lawton, 27, appeared via video link before Wagga District Court last week to appeal the severity of his sentence.
In December, Lawton was sentenced in Wagga Local Court to 14 months' jail with a non-parole period of nine months over a series of offences including shoplifting, driving a stolen car, drug possession and being found in possession of stolen goods.
On November 4, 2022, police said Lawton and a co-offender drove to a Hurlstone Park 7-11 store in Western Sydney in a stolen Toyota Corolla and made off with $120 in doughnuts and two drinks.
Two days later, police say Lawton and an accomplice were caught on CCTV camera stealing $76 in petrol from the Caltex service station on the Sturt Highway at Gumly Gumly.
On November 16, in broad daylight, Lawton stole security cameras valued over $645 from Wagga's Harvey Norman store.
The following day police located the stolen vehicle in the backyard of a Tolland property and arrested Lawton at the address.
When Lawton was released from Junee Correctional Centre on November 28, he immediately went and stole a Toyota Hilux belonging to a rail company. The vehicle was later found ditched off Red Hill Road at Lloyd.
On December 1, 2022, police boarded a Sydney-bound XPT train after receiving intel Lawton was on board.
A police search found nine bank cards which police said were used for numerous frauds, 0.26 grams of crystal and a brown substance Lawton claimed was some sort of "herbal remedy".
Last week, counsel for the defence David Barron told the court this was Lawton's "first significant sentence".
"Mr Lawton has cleaned himself up and is now drug-free," Mr Barron said.
Lawton also described the change he experienced after entering jail.
"After my arrest, I went through a withdrawal phase. It was pretty bad but I'm the better for it," he said.
"I started thinking clearly and... feel like myself again after the last few months in custody."
Lawton told the court he is currently undergoing a high-intensive program unit at Wellington jail that aims to remove factors that cause people to reoffend.
He told the court he is "working through addictions, aggressions... and planning to go back into society and [re-]connect".
Lawton displayed remorse for his actions and apologised to those he has wronged.
"I would be filthy if someone did this to one of my family members," he said.
Judge Gordon Lerve acknowledged Lawton's remorse, but said he was not impressed with his record.
"He's been before the court numerous times," Judge Lerve said.
The judge said the 14-month sentence was "lenient" and dismissed the appeal.
However Judge Lerve did permit Lawton's sentence to be backdated by 11 days as he spent time in custody prior to his sentence.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
