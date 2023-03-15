Wagga's firefighting capabilities have been severely impacted due to a key piece of equipment being offline for almost an entire year.
Specialist aerial pumper trucks are placed at fire stations across the state in areas deemed high-risk and Wagga's unit at Turvey Park has been out of action for eight of the last 12 months, according to the firefighters' union.
The aerial appliance has been offline for the past two weeks and firefighters say they have no idea when it will be running again.
NSW Fire Brigade Employees' Union country representative Tim Anderson said Wagga's firefighting capability is two decades out of date, leaving the city "exposed".
"Wagga is the biggest inland city in NSW ... I would argue Wagga is justified having two permanent fire brigades," he said.
"Fire protection in Wagga is certainly 20 years behind where it should be and the removal of these appliances is increasing the risk even further."
The aerial pumper has a vertical reach of 15 metres.
The union fears disaster could strike if it is offline and one of Wagga's tallest buildings catches fire.
The next closest aerial pumper is in Albury, but the union says it only takes 5-7 minutes for a fire to reach critical levels.
Mr Anderson, a fire station manager in Dubbo, said local councils will decide height restrictions and development applications based on firefighters' ability to fight fires.
"What's happened now in Wagga, we have buildings that were built understanding that a certain level of fire protection existed and that fire protection is no longer there," he said.
Councils across NSW contribute to the budget for Fire and Rescue NSW, making up 11 per cent of the organisation's total yearly funds.
Wagga councillor Dan Hayes is also concerned about the aerial pumper being out of action and argues it is part of a wider issue with Wagga's firefighting capabilities.
"One [issue] is around value for money. Councils contribute to Fire and Rescue, and if we're not getting what we need, we will find out why and do we get a refund," he said.
"But more importantly the key part is, do we have the right level of protection for a growing city?
"I think NSW-wide, there has been a significant reduction per population around the fire service as we continue to grow."
Mr Anderson said in the past decade the population of NSW has grown by one million people but now has fewer full-time firefighters.
Besides the risk to the wider population, he said having no aerial pumper increases the risk to firefighters as the appliance allows them to fight fires from above and they often don't have to go into building "hot zones".
"Not having an aerial appliance in Wagga for those very large industrial-type buildings, that means the only way we can conduct firefighting operations is to commit firefighters inside the building," he said.
"It leaves the city extremely exposed."
Responding to questions from The Daily Advertiser, Fire and Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said Turvey Park will receive an upgraded aerial pumper "next week".
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
