Wagga City teenager Caleb Walker will be looking to cap off a big season in Saturday's Wagga Cricket grand final.
The 16-year-old will be looking to complete a memorable debut season with victory for the Cats in the decider against Kooringal Colts at Robertson Oval.
Walker was called up to first grade duties this season when his elder brother Blake decided to take a break from the game.
It has proven to be just the opportunity the young gun has needed and his rise was recognised by being named wicketkeeper of the year at the Wagga Cricket presentation night on Monday.
"Last year the boys sort of knew that Blake didn't want to play much longer so I played a few games last year to get used to it and Josh (Thompson) saw me and said that the start of next season that he wants me to play all year," Caleb recalled.
"It's been good. A good experience playing against the boys and better quality cricketers.
"And yeah (wicketkeeper of the year) was a good achievement to cap off a good year so far."
It will be Walker's first senior one-day grand final for the Cats and it's something the Wagga High School student has been trying not to think too much about this week.
"There's been a bit of that," he said.
"It's pretty exciting, a bit nervous as well but it should be good."
Wagga City suffered their first loss of the one-day season in the major semi-final to Colts but bounced back with a win over South Wagga last Saturday.
Walker is taking a simple focus into the grand final.
"Obviously keep well, hopefully don't drop any and hopefully come into bat with not too many overs left and try to put on as many as quickly as I can," he said.
"I think we've just got to trust our process and if we play to our best well then we can't worry about much else. We've just got to play well and see what happens."
A first grade premiership would be a good way to finish a busy year for Walker, who has juggled senior commitments alongside Green Shield in Sydney, junior representative and schoolboy duties.
"It's been flat out," he said.
"I added it up the other day and I think I've played 40 games of cricket this season."
