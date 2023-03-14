The Australian Paramedics Association has reacted to a new hospital announced for Coolamon with scepticism.
On Monday, the state government announced if re-elected on March 25 it would give Coolamon a brand new $56 million hospital to service the town and surrounding communities.
Gundagai-based APA delegate and paramedic Gary Wilson said he would "like to think this announcement signalled more than just a cynical election bribe for the community.
"Until the government commits to looking after their staff and rewarding them for their hard work, nothing will change," he said.
Mr Wilson said while APA NSW "welcomes investment in bricks and mortar... unless the NSW government invests in people, they risk becoming a white elephant."
"The devil is going to be in the detail," Mr Wilson said.
"Coolamon is a growing community that needs a hospital fit for the future.
"The government needs to ensure there is an increase in beds and services rather than just window dressing."
Last year, Coolamon nurses went on strike to protest that a lack of staff was putting lives at risk.
But minister for regional health Bronnie Taylor said the government was looking into ways to attract more staff to the new hospital.
Ms Taylor said as part of the plan, the MLHD is looking at providing housing for staff.
But she also pointed to incentive payments already in place. "We've already had a lot of success in some areas with our accommodation pods and we'll be rolling those out further," she said.
At the same time, Ms Taylor said NSW has one of the biggest and highest performing healthcare systems in Australia and the "vast majority" of staff are "really proud" to be part of it.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
