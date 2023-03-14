The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Coolamon hospital announcement criticised as Australian Paramedics Association calls for investment in staff not just 'bricks and mortar'

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 14 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local paramedic and Australian Paramedic Association delegate Gary Wilson has criticised the government's $56 million promise to build a new hospital in Coolamon if re-elected. Picture supplied

The Australian Paramedics Association has reacted to a new hospital announced for Coolamon with scepticism.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.