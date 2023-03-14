Police have charged two men believed to be part of a group that allegedly exposed themselves to and assaulted women whilst out on a boat in the Riverina.
Officers are investigating an alleged incident on the Murray River at Moama on Saturday involving a group of men believed to have been on a pontoon boat. It was reported the men had asked to board a moored houseboat, however, were declined by women already on board.
The men allegedly became verbally abusive towards the women, and about 6pm that day, some of the males climbed onto the houseboat without permission, while others still on the pontoon boat exposed themselves to the women and threw glass bottles at the houseboat.
The incident was reported to officers attached to Murray River Police District, who commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries, police spoke with two men, aged 26 and 28, in Victoria on Tuesday.
Both men were issued with Field Court Attendance Notices for the offence of intimidation; they are due to appear in Moama Local Court on Thursday, May 11.
Inquiries continue.
