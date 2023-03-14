The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

RFS warn farmers to watch hazard reduction burns this season after West Wyalong fire threatens Newell Highway

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 15 2023 - 1:36pm, first published March 14 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Firies are asking farmers to conduct hazard reductions with caution after one got out of hand over the weekend, leading to a major blaze along a central Riverina thoroughfare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.