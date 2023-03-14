Firies are asking farmers to conduct hazard reductions with caution after one got out of hand over the weekend, leading to a major blaze along a central Riverina thoroughfare.
As a result, a forest fire spanning approximately 1200 hectares threatened the Newell Highway, forcing traffic to travel at reduced 80km/h over the weekend.
RFS Bland Temora Zone district manager Inspector Tom McDevitt said RFS were called out to the blaze at Cottingley Lane about 15 kilometres north of the West Wyalong township about 2:40pm on Saturday afternoon after a permit burn got out of control.
At its peak there were about 65 RFS volunteers and 15 trucks battling the blaze, supported by eight Forest Corp personnel and four vehicles.
Several aircraft were also called in to assist in the fight, including two fixed wing bombers.
"They [supported us] until Monday night," Insp McDevitt said.
On Sunday, firefighters conducted a back burn in the northeast sector to stop the fire affecting the Newell Highway.
"We also contracted three large air tankers to make one drop each [over the blaze]," Insp McDevitt said.
He said about 85 per cent of the blaze was state forest "according to local knowledge, has no history of fires in the past fifty years."
The blaze, located on some of the highest country between West Wyalong and Forbes also narrowly missed destroying a vital telecommunications tower.
Insp McDevitt said aerial support enabled crews to protect the tower which provides Telstra, Vodafone and Optus services to the surrounding communities.
With the fire now at patrol status, and stubble burning season kicking into gear and a hot forecast ahead, Insp McDevitt reminds farmers to be vigilant.
"Despite the rainfall we had on Sunday evening across the Bland-Temora Zone, Temora received up to 115mm rain, but the fire ground [at West Wyalong] only received about 1.5mm," he said.
"Land holders undertaking any hazard reduction or permit burning need to be compliant with the conditions on the permit.
"They need to be mindful of the weather conditions and reviewing them prior to them lighting up.
"They also need to have sufficient resources to manage the fire and ensure their mineral earth breaks are in place and avoid vegetation that would carry fire as much as possible."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
