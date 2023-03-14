The ladies of the Country Women's Association Riverina Group have had a busy but successful week, with several events bringing members to both Wagga and Collingullie.
Beginning on Wednesday evening at Romanos Hotel, more than 40 members gathered to learn more about Latvia as part of the group's International Night. Held by the Wagga evening branch, the ladies heard from Latvian guest speaker Astrid Reed.
On Saturday, the Riverina Group members travelled to Collingullie, where the annual Land, Cookery and Handicraft day was hosted this year. This year, Pleasant Hills took out the cooking category, and Wagga evening came first for their handicraft.
Wagga evening member Julie Morrison said eight pieces were entered per category for each branch. Of those, she said the millinery pieces were a clear highlight.
"The hats were outstanding, and one of them has gone on to Sydney," she said. "It was a very successful day, and beautifully catered by Collingullie."
The CWA's state Land, Cookery and Handicraft Day will be held in Bathurst.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
