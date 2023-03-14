The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

CWA Wagga evening branch host International Night, Collingullie CWA holds Land, Cookery and Handicraft day

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated March 14 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ladies of the Country Women's Association Riverina Group have had a busy but successful week, with several events bringing members to both Wagga and Collingullie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.