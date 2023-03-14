The Daily Advertiser
Wagga's very own Batman Clint Richards has returned to the streets

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
March 14 2023 - 7:00pm
Chaumas Connor was lucky enough to bump into Batman (Clint Richards) on Baylis Street on Tuesday. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Thousands of dollars out of pocket and endless hours of work head to toe in costume means nothing to Wagga man Clint Richards when it comes to bringing smiles to people's faces.

