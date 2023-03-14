Thousands of dollars out of pocket and endless hours of work head to toe in costume means nothing to Wagga man Clint Richards when it comes to bringing smiles to people's faces.
Mr Richards dedicates his free time to becoming Wagga's very own Batman, whether it be visiting sick children in hospitals, attending birthday parties, or taking pictures with residents on Baylis Street, and all for nothing more than to make others happy.
The Batman fanatic was drawn to the DC Comics superhero from a young age and remembers just how in awe of the character he was.
"When I was kid I went to the Gold Coast to Movie World and Batman was one of my favourites," he said.
"I remember how good it was seeing Batman in his suit and years later I thought to myself; 'I wouldn't mind bringing that to Wagga', because a lot of kids can't afford to go all the way up there and do all of those sorts of things."
Mr Richards began dressing up as Batman 14-years-ago but later retired after putting on weight causing him to no longer fit into his costume.
The costume cost Mr Richards a whopping $2,6000.
"It's a replica of the Dark Knight," he said.
"It was about a four month process [to have the costume made and sent] and it was made in Italy.
"I toned up again and got back into the motion of it as I could fit back into it."
Mr Richards said even after 14 years he still had people asking if he could dress up as Batman, but it's not just the popularity of it that makes it all worth while.
"It's a good experience, I love watching their faces," he said.
"I like to talk to kids and tell them to eat the proper foods, listen to mum and dad, all of those important things. I've been able to convince a lot of kids to eat veggies.
"It's just a hobby."
Mr Richards has to work around his day-to-day job to make time for his Batman antics.
"It's sort of got to work around my work but a lot of people are usually happy to change dates for me," he said.
During the peak of his years dressing up as Batman, Mr Richards said there were many experiences that touched his heart.
"There were a couple of children at the children's wards who weren't on their best legs," he said.
"I remember one time, there was a kid who tried to follow me home."
Residents interested in reaching out to Mr Richards can message him via his Facebook; Clint Richards.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
