An injection of pre-season excitement lit a fire for Hanwood, who emerged victorious in their first Australia Cup game.
Coach Jason Bertacco said the club entered the Cup to add some variety to their 2023 season preparations and couldn't be happier to have secured a 2-0 win over Liverpool Rangers.
"We wanted to bring that little bit more excitement to the group," Bertacco said.
"We're very happy in the Wagga competition but it's good to add that little bit of difference for the players as well.
"We wanted to have some no nonsense preseason games, having competitive games mean we get a lot more out of it."
Bertacco said the intensity of training lifted as soon as players heard about the club's entry. With a massive seven of last year's starting 11 out of the club for the 2023 season, Bertacco said players from cusp of last year's team were making their marks for selection this season.
"We hadn't played a 90-minute match at all, so we went into that under totally different circumstances to Football Wagga," he said.
With no interchange rule, the side could make just three substitutions throughout the match. Bertacco said he could see game fitness starting to impact players midway through the second half, but was pleased with their ability to push through.
"You really have to push through a bit of a pain barrier, but the mental aspects too, you have to push for your teammate," he said.
"We could see where we are fitness wise wasn't quite there but they mentally pushed through to get the result."
Travelling six hours each way to play, Bertacco wasn't interested in taking the game lightly and was determined to make the trip worthwhile.
"Obviously we wanted to enjoy the situation, these were the first boys that got to represent Hanwood in the FFA Cup, but once that whistle went, it was about taking it serious for the club," he said.
Congratulating all 14 players who travelled Bertacco there wasn't a player who stepped foot out of line while in Sydney.
The club is now in talks with their next opponents St George Football Club of Football NSW League One, to determine the time and day of their next match.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
