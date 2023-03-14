South Wagga completed a brilliant finals series with a grand final upset to claim the under 16 Wagga Cricket premiership on Friday night.
The Blues came from third position and downed minor premiers Lake Albert Maroon by 26 runs to claim the under 16s decider at Mark Taylor Oval.
Lake Albert had lost just the one game all season heading into the grand final but were unable to chase down South Wagga's total of 8-138 off 25 overs.
The Bulls started the chase well, thanks to an unbeaten 31 from Charlie Doherty and 23 from Jack Rudd, but struggled to build any momentum after the opening stand and finished at 7-112.
Riley Bradshaw was named man of the match for his unbeaten 36 at the top of South Wagga's innings, while he also picked up 1-11 with the ball.
Isaac Gooden (33 retired), Tyson Flanigan (22 and 1-18) and Josh Allen (3-25) all made significant contributions for the Blues.
South Wagga coach Paul Flanigan said it was a remarkable finish to the season from his team.
"We started the year with only seven players," Flanigan said.
"I told the boys to get to school and find some more players and we picked up one from Osborne and a couple from Tumbarumba, who board at school.
"We were up and down all year...but they were always confident they were going to win it. They told me all year not to worry about it."
Flanigan credited the cricket his team produced come finals.
"Their attitude changed," he said.
"It was the best two games of cricket I've seen them play.
"They bowled perfectly, fielded perfectly, they ran between the wickets well. It was a pretty good team effort.
"Training with the first grade team all year on Tuesday nights definitely helped."
While they lost the under 16s grand final, Lake Albert still proved to be the most successful club.
The Bulls picked up the under 14 and under 12 premierships, as well as the under 16 consolation decider.
Under 16
Pool A
South Wagga Blue 8-138 (R Bradshaw 36 not out, I Gooden 33 retired, T Flanigan 22; B Browning 2-8, H Blacka 2-13, L Lauder 2-25) d Lake Albert Maroon 7-112 (C Doherty 31 retired, J Rudd 23, B Browning 19; J Allen 3-25).
Pool B
Lake Albert Gold 4-113 (H Glanvill 1-19) d South Wagga White 6-112 (O Crowl 33 retired; H Gardiner 32 retired)
Under 14
Lake Albert Gold 3-142 (J Maloney 32 retired, I Schneider 30 retired, J Edmunds 30 retired; H Donoghue 1-12, J Spencer 1-12) d St Michaels 7-119 (J Knight 31 retired, T Cunneen 21, J Phillips 20; L Foster 3-7)
Under 13
Wagga City 2-121 (A Feary 31 retired, J Drew 30 retired, H McCormick 14 retired; F Parker 1-5) d St Michaels Blue 8-119 (M Szymanski 37 not out, H Bolton 18; B Poole 3-25)
Under 12
Lake Albert Maroon 5-85 (C Hutton 35 not out, L Hutton 10 not out) d Kooringal Colts Blue 8-84 (C Hutton 3-9, M Hoare 2-12)
