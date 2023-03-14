Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud made a visit to town on Tuesday to remind voters that his party takes the state seat of Wagga "seriously" and said he fears a Labor government could be installed come March 25.
Mr Littleproud made the campaign stop to support Nats candidate Andrianna Benjamin and stressed the importance of the Wagga seat should a coalition government hope to be reelected.
"I'm here because we take this seat seriously, if we don't elect a Nationals party member in Wagga, then Chris Minns is likely to be premier in just over a week," he said.
"Politics is the brutal game of arithmetic, if you're not part of the team, you're not inside the tent, you're not the ones cutting the check, you get nothing."
Both he and Ms Benjamin said that independent Dr Joe McGirr can't best represent the interests of the seat.
"I appreciate you've got an independent here, and independents are very nice people. But they're a professional complaint desk," he said.
"You get a warm fuzzy feeling for the first five minutes you vote for one. But then they have no impact, they have no ability to design the programs that leave a legacy for regional Australia."
And with barbs traded between Liberal and Nationals teams here in Wagga, particularly over the Gobbagombalin bridge, Ms Benjamin played down down any fears of the Nationals losing votes in this year's three-cornered contest.
"I'm a Nationals, we're a completely separate party ... I'm not worried in general, I'm doing what I'm doing best, being on the ground listening to my community," she said.
"The Libs do what the LIbs do, we know what the Nationals can do, we know how to get things done."
Mr Littleproud accused the Liberals of compromising on regional issues in favour of city members.
"There is a purity of purpose in the National party, all we do is represent regional Australians, we don't have to compromise our beliefs because we have city members," Mr Littleproud said.
"If Wagga wants its fair share ... the only option is to vote for the nationals."
