Charles Sturt University have locked in their A grade coach for the 2023 season following the departure of Kirsty Lowe at the end of last year.
Netball director Holly Judd has stepped into the position after two years with the club.
With experience coaching at lower grade levels both in Wagga and at home in Victoria, she's excited for the challenge of taking on the top grade side.
"I am a bit nervous, this will be my first proper A grade position as coach, and Kirsty was a great coach skill-wise and a good leader on the court, so stepping up into her shoes is a big role, no matter who it would be for," Judd said.
A playing-coach, Judd said she's looking forward to getting both on and off court views of games.
"I've never been a playing coach before, I think it'll be good to get that opportunity on the court but also have that opportunity to step off the court now with the new rolling subs, and watch it from the outside then be able to go back onto the court to implement changes," she said.
With a flock of fresh faces entering the side this year, Judd said the club is going through their usual three-year cycle with many players moving away from the uni club at the end of next year.
Judd said she takes a train hard, play hard approach to coaching and is hoping fresh talent will settle well into the club with many players new to to Wagga.
"We'll be competitive, which is what you want, and I think the more the girls work together, the more we'll develop and get stronger throughout the year," she said.
"We've just got a lot of first year's coming through, so it will be a very different year with new players but a very exciting year because there's a lot of talent coming through."
Judd said she expects this season to be a development year, as new players find their feet within the squad.
Priding herself as a versatile player who can perform at both ends of the court, she expects to step onto the court in the position where she can best guide the group each week.
Bushsows had a stellar 2022 season, with 14 wins, going down to North Wagga by four points in the grand final.
They will host North Wagga in a round one Farrer league grand final rematch to begin their 2023 campaign.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
