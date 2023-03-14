Riverina residents will have plenty to do on their itineraries this weekend with Tumbarumba and Holbrook set to hold their annual shows.
The weekend will kick off with the 130th Annual Tumbarumba Show on Saturday, followed by the annual Holbrook Show on Sunday.
Organisers are predicting big crowds to turn out for both shows with warm weather on the cards for the weekend giving them confidence.
Both shows also have plenty of action-packed activities lined up.
Tumbarumba Pastoral, Agricultural and Horticultural Show Society Inc secretary Amanda Lewis said organisers had worked hard to ensure the show is a children's pleaser.
"We try and focus around children, so we have Circus Mccabe coming back again- we had a lot of positive feedback around them last year," she said.
"We also have Andrew the Snakeman coming back this year, he is always a big hit.
"We are looking forward to it. We're excited to be hosting it."
Holbrook Show Society Inc Secretary Rita Bowler said they have also made it a priority to cut down on costs, with plenty of activities in store that won't send parents bankrupt.
"We have tried to make is as affordable as we can," Ms Bowler said.
"We have The Old Kentucky Animal Nursery and three shows from ElJay Freestyle Entertainment with both stunt bikes and motorbikes in store for the show."
"We are also holding a Dachshund Dash in the main arena after the conclusion of the horse events.
"It will just be a good family day out and a good opportunity to socialise."
Both shows are gearing up for their massive horse shows, which typically draw in crowds from all over.
Ms Bowler said this year they have been getting big interested in the horse show and the same can be said for the Tumbarumba show.
"I had a lot of phone calls from horse people because we have a fairly big horse show, and we have a lot of people from outside the area coming and wanting to enter for the first time," Ms Lewis said.
Organisers have begun setting up at the Tumbarumba Showgrounds ahead of the weekend.
"We have the inmates from Mannus Correctional Centre come and help us to set up, however, this is the first year in three years they have been able to do it," Ms Lewis said.
Holbrook Show organisers will likely start setting up for their show on Friday.
The show will run on Saturday, March 18, at the Tumbarumba Showgrounds from 8.30am.
The Holbrook Show will run at the Holbrook Showgrounds on Sunday, March 19, from 9am.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
