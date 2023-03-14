Letters to the editor

It was interesting to read (Daily Advertiser, March 13) of the attack by the Nationals on the Liberal candidate who made a comment re the possible duplication of the Gobba Bridge.
I suggest that the Nationals should read a leaflet distributed by their candidate in which claims are made about a number of major projects that she says have been delivered by the Nationals.
No doubt there has been some funding contributed by state federal and local government.
For example, the $431 million for the health service development which presumably includes the new Wagga hospital.
The initial advocacy came from Joe McGirr the first time that he stood.
It was taken up very forcefully by Daryl Maguire and the then-mayor of Wagga, as were the other projects listed in a rather misleading flyer especially when one considers that the seat of Wagga has, as far as I know, never had a National representative at state level.
Truth is important, even in political propaganda and certainly in those hoping to represent us.
With all the safety bashing in relation to road safety I can't believe it's not law to turn your car lights on in poor weather. It just makes it so much easier to see oncoming traffic.
We talk about driving to the conditions and allow drivers to drive in pouring rain and after dusk with no lights on.
When I got my licence 58 years ago I asked the police officer who did my test "when do we turn our lights on?"
His reply was "when the sun isn't shining".
People and the police seem to think if you can see the white lines you're fine, but you are not. If a car or truck can't see you and they overtake coming towards you, you're gone.
Please make it law and save head-ons. Not parking lights - you may as well hold a candle out your window.
Hi-vis work clothes are for a reason. So are lights.
It is of major importance that in early March 2023 United Nations member states, including Australia, agreed upon an international treaty to protect the high seas.
The purpose of the treaty being to ensure the sustainable use of ocean biodiversity. Agreement was reached by more than 190 countries This was after 15 years of intense UN-led negotiations. The treaty is known as the High Seas Treaty.
The high seas are areas of oceans that lie in international waters and are not subject to any regulations set by national governments. They comprise over 60 per cent of the world's oceans.
As only 1.2 per cent of the high seas are presently fully protected the High Seas Treaty is certainly a very much needed giant step forward in relation to the protection of marine animals and other ocean biodiversity.
