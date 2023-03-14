Police are appealing for any information in relation to a pursuit across Wagga's suburbs in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
About 2.20am, Tuesday, officers attached to Riverina Police District were involved in a pursuit of a white Renault station wagon sighted on Holbrook Road, Lloyd.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the pursuit was terminated short time after in Glenfield Park due to safety concerns.
Police reported the vehicle was later located in Huthwaite Street, Mount Austin.
An investigation is under way to locate the driver of the vehicle.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.