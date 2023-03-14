The Daily Advertiser
Marrar will be without Chris O'Donnell for the first part of the Bombers' premiership defence

By Matt Malone
March 14 2023
Chris O'Donnell in action for Marrar against The Rock-Yerong Creek at Langtry Oval in 2021. Picture by Les Smith

Marrar will be without midfield bull Chris O'Donnell for the start of the Farrer League season.

