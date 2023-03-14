Marrar will be without midfield bull Chris O'Donnell for the start of the Farrer League season.
O'Donnell has headed overseas and is expected to miss up to the first half of the the Bombers' premiership defence.
The early loss of O'Donnell adds to a solid turnover of players at Langtry Oval, where Marrar could be missing up to nine players from their premiership team when they open their season against Northern Jets.
New Marrar coach Cal Gardner said O'Donnell's loss will be felt early in the season.
"Chrisso did a full pre-season with us and then a couple of weeks ago he's headed off overseas for a little while," Gardner said.
"We expect him to be back playing for us when he returns from overseas, I'm not sure exactly when that is but I think it's around the middle of the year.
"It will be a big loss for the start of the year, he had a terrific year last year and leads by example and trains by example as well but having a good break could only help him and he'll hopefully be firing at the right time of the year for us."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Best and fairest winner Jack Reynolds headlines the group of departed Bombers that also includes Reid Gordon, Sam Emery, and Logan Gray.
But Marrar has welcomed back Brad Turner and has secured Bryce Mann from Strathmore, as well as picking up the likes of Josh Staines, Connor Willis and Mitch Bloomfield.
"Yep it is going to be quite different," Gardner said.
"We've lost some quality players due to guys moving away and what not. But at the same time we've been able to bring in some quality players as well and we've got some terrific juniors coming up so I'm pretty happy with where our list is at.
"When you look at our trial team from the weekend, we've still got about 13 possible inclusions from that team so we've certainly got some quality and depth to come in."
Marrar opened their pre-season preparation with a 22-point win over Hume League club Henty at Langtry Oval last Saturday.
The Bombers kept Henty goalless in the first half before the Swampies worked back into the contest, with Marrar ending up winners 7.8 (50) to 4.4 (28).
"I was happy with our first hit-out, we implemented everything we've been working on in pre-season," Gardner said.
"I said to the boys at the start of the game that's what I was looking for, the way that we move the footy and more importantly, making sure we're working harder defensively than we do offensively.
"From a whole team perspective, I was probably happy to see the way we could transition the ball from our back half to our forward half.
"From an individual perspective, probably, Blake Walker at centre-half-forward played well, he was dangerous up there. Jed (Jenkins) was good for us through the midfield and LJ (Liam James) was reliable down back like normal."
Marrar will continue their pre-season campaign with a trial game against Turvey Park at Langtry Oval this Saturday.
Gardner expects the Bulldogs to prove tough opposition.
"Yeah well Turvey are a quality RFL team and they've recruited well so it will good to have a nice old hit-out with them before going into round one for our season," he said.
"It will be the same thing, really, I'm not too fussed about the score but looking at how we move the footy and making sure we are working hard back as well."
The game is scheduled for 11am at the moment but is subject to change due to the forecast.
