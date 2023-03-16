Sally Lean is no stranger to success, adversity or change.
As a jet-setting Chinese language expert, she has taught and developed curricula for some of the most prestigious schools in the world, and even worked as a translator during the Beijing Olympics.
Now home in Wagga, her own story is featured in a collection of stories about women overcoming adversity to rise to the tops of their fields.
The second volume of Voices Of Impact: Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries And Entrepreneurs was released on International Women's Day (March 8) 2023, and shot to the top of Amazon's business and Ethics bestsellers list.
It features the stories of "20 Entrepreneurial and visionary women through their personal journeys of transformation."
Ms Lean says she got involved in the project through social media.
"I saw this thing come up - an opportunity to be part of a book," she said.
"I got in touch, and she [the editor] said it was about ladies who have an interesting life story to share, and overcoming adversity.
"It's all about empowering other people in the world in whatever fields they're interested in."
Ms Lean's personal story takes her from competitive dressage riding during her upbringing in Wagga, to selling her horse in order to study Chinese at the Australian National University (ANU).
After completing the fourth year of her undergraduate program in China, she returned to Australia and entered teaching with the help of a scholarship from the NSW Department of Education.
This started her on a journey she never would have imagined for herself - from teaching English and Chinese in regional NSW, to teaching Chinese in international schools in China, and eventually running language programs at one of the world's most prestigious international schools in Singapore.
Love for her father eventually brought Ms Lean back to Wagga during the COVID-19 pandemic, separating her from a lively international career, and dropping her back into teaching in the public school system.
"I took Chinese on the road, literally ... teaching at some little rural schools," she said.
"It was a real gear change, from being international to coming back to public school Australia.
"I'm just adjusting to being an Aussie again - reverse culture shock is a real thing."
Always thinking to the future, the intrepid language teacher began to learn about coaching, and Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), putting thousands of hours into starting her latest change into a teen coach.
"I felt like I'd done everything there was to do in my field ... I had a burning desire to do something else," she said.
"I realised I needed to think of my 'zone of genius' in education. I've been trained by some of the best educators in the world.
"I had a breakthrough moment in 2007 ... when I realised the people I was teaching weren't just pimply teens who can be annoying sometimes - they're future leaders. It changed the whole context of what I was doing."
Now in the process of setting up her own coaching business, Lean Into Success, she wants to help talented teens meet their full potential by reprogramming negative self talk, and helping high achievers overcome their imposter syndrome.
Childhood trauma and abusive relationships have impacted Ms Lean's way of seeing herself through her life; she admits this is one of the reasons she may have pursued the career path she did. She said she wants to help other people realise they are better than the worst stories they, tell about themselves.
"Being able to see what's happened to you as an event that is impactful, but doesn't impact who you are is very powerful"
"It's not the truth - it's something you've made up about yourself
"Successful as I was, I used to tell myself I wasn't good enough...that my Chinese wasn't good enough. I have a choice - I can either keep that, or move it to one side and get on with things anyway."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
