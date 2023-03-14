The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Clubs prepare for last effort push to qualify for finals in Southern NSW Women's league

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 15 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A win for Mangoplah-Cookardinia Eastlakes-United on Friday will lock in their spot in the 2023 Southern NSW Women's league finals. Picture by Madeline Begley

With just one round left in the Southern NSW Women's league competition, the calculators have been pulled out and the what ifs considered as five clubs fight for their spot in the 2023 finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.