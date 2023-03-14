With just one round left in the Southern NSW Women's league competition, the calculators have been pulled out and the what ifs considered as five clubs fight for their spot in the 2023 finals.
While those sitting in third and fourth across the two ladders can remain quietly confident they'll play next week, a never-say-never attitude could secure some surprise entries.
AFL Riverina community football and competition manager Joel Robinson said the situation is a good reflection on the state of the league.
"There's a couple of standouts from both the pools but baring the first couple of weeks of the season, there's been some pretty competitive games throughout the middle and back end of the competition," Robinson said.
"I think if it was all done and sorted then there's probably a bit of lopsidedness, so it's really good that there is that competitiveness at the back end of the season.
"From a competition point of view, that's what we want to see, a nice even spread of competition."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
With the top three clubs unable to fall from their positions in Pool A, three clubs are competing for the final position ahead of the competition merge.
Currently Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes sit in fourth, a game ahead of Charles Sturt University and North Wagga, with three wins heading into Friday's game.
Hosting CSU at home, the Goannas could be in strife if the Bushpigs walk away with the win.
Two 39- and 46-point wins earlier in the season surged the Goannas percentage well above CSU's and could be a saving grace if they lose.
Across in Lake Albert, North Wagga will be cheering for a Bushpigs win if they're to have any chance at making the top four.
Playing the winless Griffith, a significant win margin combined with a MCUE loss could get the Saints marching into finals.
Meanwhile in Pool B, there could be heartbreak for Narrandera if things don't go their way.
The side was a powerhouse in the first half of the season but back-to-back losses forced them out of the top two, placing them in third with three wins heading into round seven.
Playing the fourth-placed Turvey Park, a third-straight loss would have the Eagles go to fourth.
A Turvey Park win would open newcomers Temora to a potential finals spot in their inaugural season, pending a significant, percentage boosting win over Brookdale.
With a chance three teams will end their seasons with three wins, the fight for the last two Pool B finals spots would come down to percentage, a much tighter race than that in Pool A.
Robinson said with sides making significant improvements each season, there could be some surprising results this finals season.
"There is that potential for an upset in the finals, which obviously is going to make things nice and interesting towards the end of the year," he said.
The top four clubs from each pool will meet in the combined finals series to begin on Friday, March 24.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Collingullie-Glenfield Park, East Wagga Kooringal, Coolamon, and Brookdale have all secured their top four places.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.