The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Paramedics are treating three people after a crash on Plumpton Road, Kooringal

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 14 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three patients have been injured in a car crash in Kooringal on Tuesday morning. Picture by Madeline Begley

Paramedics are treating three patients - including a young boy - after two cars collided in Wagga's suburbs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.