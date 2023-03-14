Paramedics are treating three patients - including a young boy - after two cars collided in Wagga's suburbs.
Emergency services were called to Plumpton Road, Kooringal at about 9.50am on Tuesday following reports of a collision involving two cars near Cochrane Street.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said three people are being treated by paramedics including a young boy who has a bruise to his head.
A second patient - a woman in her 30s - is being treated for abrasions and a stiff neck.
The third patient refused an assessment, the spokesperson said.
Motorists are being advised to take caution when travelling in the area.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
