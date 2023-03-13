Police are on the hunt for a group of men believed to have exposed themselves to, and abused a group of women on the weekend in the Riverina's southwest.
Officers have commenced an investigation into an alleged incident on the Murray River at Moama on Saturday involving a group of men believed to have been on a pontoon boat.
It was reported the men had asked to board a moored houseboat, however, were declined by women already on board.
The men allegedly became verbally abusive towards the women, and about 6pm that day, some of the males climbed onto the houseboat without permission, while others still on the pontoon boat exposed themselves to the women and threw glass bottles at the houseboat.
Police have been told the pontoon boat was driven into the houseboat several times, before the males left the area.
The incident was reported to officers attached to Murray River Police District, who have commenced inquiries.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information - including those with footage of the incident - is urged to contact Moama Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
