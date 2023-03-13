The Daily Advertiser
Police hunt group of men who flashed women, boarded their houseboat on Murray River at Moama

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 14 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 10:22am
Police are seeking community help to find a group of men who were believed to be involved in an incident on the weekend. File picture

Police are on the hunt for a group of men believed to have exposed themselves to, and abused a group of women on the weekend in the Riverina's southwest.

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

