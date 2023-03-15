The Daily Advertiser
Gary Colvin is set to target the Golden Mile at Bendigo with listed winner Another One

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 15 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 1:00pm
Another One, with Danny Beasley in the saddle, takes out the listed National Sprint at Canberra on Sunday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin is headed to Bendigo with stable star Another One after last Sunday's listed success.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

