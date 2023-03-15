WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin is headed to Bendigo with stable star Another One after last Sunday's listed success.
Colvin enjoyed his first stakes win as a trainer when Another One stormed home along the inside for Danny Beasley to capture the $150,000 National Sprint (1400m) at Canberra.
It was a brilliant first-up effort from Another One, whose goal this preparation is the listed $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) on May 5.
The next step in Another One's preparation was likely to be next week's Albury Mile but his first-up win means he is likely to get too much weight.
It prompted Colvin to search far and wide for the next step and even he was surprised by the answer.
"You wouldn't believe it but it looks like we're going to Bendigo," Colvin said.
"There's nothing in Sydney in at all. You wouldn't believe it.
"The Albury Mile, he'll get too much weight, so we've come up with Bendigo.
"It's the big meeting at Bendigo, there's a mile listed race that's worth a bit of money.
"It's about the same distance to go to Sydney and Melbourne and it's a nice big straight.
"There's nothing on, I spent half a day looking but got nowhere."
Another One will head towards the $200,000 Golden Mile (1600m) at Bendigo's standalone Saturday metropolitan meeting on April 1.
Colvin was pleased to see him hit the line so well first-up at Canberra.
"He went well. I thought he might have struggled the last 100 against that sort of field but he kicked so that will do me," he said.
"I probably had him pretty primed because the Kosciuszko, I let him go a bit to try and get him fresh, so I got him so he was ready to run it anyway.
"The 1400 first-up is pretty hard to do against that sort of field so it was good. I thought he's run a good race but he kept kicking. He was probably going away from them on the line."
Beasley has indicated that he is happy to travel to Bendigo to retain the ride on Another One.
As for his first listed win, Colvin said it was up there among his career highlights.
"I still reckon to go through that Country Championships was great but don't worry, I was pretty rapt to beat them horses," he said.
"When you race against those sort of horses, really good city-class horses, it's good to see them beat them. It was fantastic."
THERE will be five Southern District representatives in the $150,000 Southern Country Championships Wild Card (1400m) at Goulburn on Friday.
Tyler Schiller will ride Tap 'N' Run for Albury trainer Ron Stubbs, who also has Baledon engaged, who will be ridden by Jay Ford.
Donna Scott will be represented by Gusonic and Clever Art. Nick Heywood will ride Gusonic and Rachel King is on Clever Art.
Wagga trainer Peter Morgan will also head there with exciting prospect Burrandana, where Billy Owen sticks.
There was to be six but Wagga trainer Scott Spackman was quick to scratch Rocket Tiger after coming up with barrier 16.
Spackman is likely to head towards the $75,000 City Handicap (1175m) at Albury, or will look for a race in Sydney if he again draws a bad barrier.
The Wagga Town Plate is on the radar for Rocket Tiger.
ALBURY trainer Ron Stubbs took a few of his stable stars to Wangaratta on Tuesday for trials.
SDRA Country Championships Qualifier winner Bianco Vilano was given an easy time of it when finishing third in his 1170m trial behind two-time city winner My Yankee Girl.
Bianco Vilano was beaten three lengths.
Sparring flashed home for a close second behind two-time city winner Our Lone Star in his 900m trial.
Both were ridden by Jason Lyon.
Magmetric was given a quiet trial, finishing six lengths back in fourth in his 1170m trial, while Prophet's Daughter was the same when finishing fifth, beaten three, in her 1170m hit-out.
They were ridden by Nick Souquet.
FORMER Wagga-based apprentice Hannah Williams made it back-to-back Corowa Cup wins last Saturday.
Williams combined with former boss Craig Widdison to capture the $39,000 feature with Banger.
Widdison was full of praise for Williams, who also won last year's Corowa Cup on the Danielle Seib-trained Hemmerle.
"Hannah worked for the stable for a long time before becoming an apprentice jockey and is doing extremely well and has already outridden her country claim," Widdison told The Border Mail.
"It was a perfect ride by Hannah and you always need a bit of luck racing.
"But she couldn't have given Banger a better ride and the horse was good enough to win."
The win took Banger past the $300,000 mark in prizemoney.
TUMBARUMBA father and daughter combination Mont and Emily Waters combined for feature race success at Crookwell last Saturday.
The pair combined with Namarari ($4.40) in the $11,000 Funny Hill Picnic Cup (1400m) at Crookwell.
It was Emily Waters' 11th career win in the saddle.
Namarari is a big chance of backing up in the feature at Ardlethan picnics this Saturday.
KOORINGAL Stud's online yearling sale gets underway on Friday.
Kooringal will offer 15 yearlings via the online Inglis digital platform from March 17 to 22.
Dual group one winner Prized Icon will be heavily represented in the draft, while youngsters by proven stallions Al Maher and Spieth - as well as the brilliant juvenile Tassort - are also in the line-up.
"We are still getting very good reports about the Prized Icons and should see a number more making their debut in the coming months," Kooringal Stud's Angus Lamont said.
Kooringal sold a Prized Icon colt for $80,000 at the Magic Millions Gold Coast sale in January.
