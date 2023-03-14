A classroom might not be where you would expect to find a group of children on a Saturday morning, but that's where you'll find 40 from Wagga's Burmese population as they learn their families language.
It all started when Bawk Seng "Lucy" Zatang decided she wanted to help preserve some of the languages from Myanmar within the Burmese community in Wagga.
She applied for a grant through Wagga City Council for a six week course for children to learn Burmese, and Kachin dialects Jinghpaw and Rawang, and was successful.
Three weeks in, there are more than 40 students enrolled, and Ms Zatang hopes the program continues to grow.
"Everyone can unite and understand more, we can have more conversation with each other," she said.
"Some people don't know English, they don't know Burmese... So I want to carry out culture for our generation as well."
The official language of Myanmar is Burmese, but there's about 100 other languages spoken across the country. Ms Zatang's classes focus on the most spoken by Wagga's Burmese community.
Ms Zatang's daughter Suzanna, 14, is one of the students in the language classes. She agrees it was important to learn to keep the languages alive, and to also communicate with family members still living in Myanmar.
"The last time we went [to Myanmar], I was a bit younger and it was hard to actually talk to my family because they don't speak English that well either," she said.
"We're just honestly learning our culture, because as time goes by, you eventually lose it. Taking the language classes is helping us connect to our roots."
Ms Zatang said family members during their most recent trip to Myanmar encouraged her to teach her children her mother tongue, Jinghpaw.
"Wherever you go, wherever you stay, you can't forget your background and your culture and your language, you have to carry it on," she said.
"If you speak Burmese, Jinghpaw, Rawang, wherever you go in Myanmar, you can ask them where you want to go and what you want to do."
The program is called Yawng Sa Sharin La Ga (All Come Learn Together), and runs from 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
