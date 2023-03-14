The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Lucy Zatang launches language teaching program for Wagga's Burmese diaspora

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated March 14 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Zatang at the Multicultural Council of Wagga, which is hosting the Burmese language classes. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

A classroom might not be where you would expect to find a group of children on a Saturday morning, but that's where you'll find 40 from Wagga's Burmese population as they learn their families language.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.