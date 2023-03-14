Stories are the communal currency of humanity; a powerful way of seizing identity, history and culture and binding them into a whole.
Among Archibald finalist portraits of Australia's fiercest females, women from Wagga will raise their voices on Thursday, seizing a communal narrative that has excluded their voices for centuries.
Embellishment: Infinite Possibilities in the Definition of Self is the brainchild of Sydney based director Lliane Clarke, who is travelling regional NSW to help women build the confidence and skills to tell their own stories.
Wagga workshops have turned out local talents Aunty Cheryl Penrith, and Oddball Theatre actors Saasha McMillan and Haya Arzidin, who have workshopped new and old monologues for the show.
Ms Arzidin said workshopping a new personal monologue for the show had been an emotional experience for her.
"There's a lot of tension, emotion and trauma behind it, so It's been challenging to find myself through that,"
"A big part of my monologue is a mask - putting it on and taking it off. We had props, and I realised I was immediately drawn to it ... I didn't realise how much a part of who I am it was.
"The monologue helped me realise I'm doing that even in my day to day ... partly because I'm neurodivergent, and partly because of my Trauma."
This kind of self discovery through storytelling is part of what Ms Clarke has in mind when working with local storytellers - a deeper discovery of the self through writing, and comfort with telling their own stories with in a ways that are distinctly their own.
"We have people who've been told they can't write, but suddenly in a workshop, they are able to write distinct, accurate and articulate stories in their own words,"
"I find it very exciting when people who don't think they are 'literary' are able to explore that ... some amazing and very beautiful things happen."
"We're all here on the planet together in one beautiful humanity and we want to showcase that, but we also have differences ... it's a strength of our culture."
Composer in residence Elizabeth Jigalin will provide music for the production, binding a series of monologues into an immersive storytelling experience. She says working collaboratively with actors has been a fulfilling experience.
"I had a bank of material ready to go, but I've found it interesting how much can change and be influenced by the performers," she said.
"The way they're telling the story, the pitch of their voice, the way they move. I love being able to use the material and change it, mould it around what the performers are doing.
Ms Clarke refers to the music as a "sorbet"; a palate cleanser for reflection. Something that binds, and separates stories that may shift from tears to belly laughs.
Embellishment: Infinite Possibilities in the Definition of Self is on at Wagga Art Gallery from 6pm - 7pm on Thursday March 16. Limited tickets are available at the door, or online.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
