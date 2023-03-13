The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cootamundra residents told to evacuate as Muttama Creek flooding could escalate

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
March 14 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents are being warned a Riverina town's swollen creek could escalate in the coming days with more rainfall on the cards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.