A convicted drug trafficker who was the target of a police strike force has lost a bid to reduce his sentence in the Wagga District Court.
Young man Steven Mark Rand, 41, appeared in court via video link last week to appeal the severity of his sentence.
On January 17 in the Young Local Court, Rand was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of nine months on one count of supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, one count of deemed supply drug - supplying a prohibited drug greater than a small quantity and smaller than or equal to an indictable quantity, and two counts of drug possession.
Police facts tendered to the court reveal Rand supplied the drug methamphetamine on 11 separate occasions between September 13 and October 13 last year.
About 8.40pm on October 21 last year, police stopped the driver of a maroon Ford Territory on the Olympic Highway at Young for roadside testing and noticed the passenger, Rand, shaking uncontrollably.
Police noticed him become increasingly agitated and on searching him they found a resealable bag of crystal.
Rand was placed under arrest, admitting to possessing methamphetamine and said the bag contained about three grams of the drug which he purchased for $1000.
Police later searched his bedroom where they seized a set of small scales, 29.44 grams of green vegetable matter and five rounds of .22 calibre ammunition.
Subsequent analysis revealed the crystal was 3.73 grams which was above the trafficable amount.
Appearing via AVL from Mannus Correctional Complex, Rand told the court his first several weeks in court have been a shock to the system.
He said prison is an "alien world" and that the time has "opened up [his] eyes to a lot of things".
The court also heard he is now drug-free and is thinking much clearer.
Rand said the past 20 years have been a blurry picture.
"I've been using drugs for a long time without a break, so this has been a big wake-up call," he said.
Before his imprisonment, Rand said he had been working a day job installing safety rails on roofs combined with a night job catching turkeys.
The court heard Rand got into drugs on the party scene and after experimenting with ecstasy, then eventually moved onto ice, on which he was dependent for 15 years.
On his release from jail, Rand expressed a desire to undergo rehab.
However, Judge Gordon Lerve raised questions why Rand had not done anything about rehab until now.
"Mr Rand, this is something I hear regularly. People are sentenced by the court ... then suddenly they discover they want to do something about it," Judge Lerve said.
The judge also raised serious questions over an appeal to shorten the sentence.
"Twelve months is manifestly inadequate," Judge Lerve said.
The court heard a strike force was established in September 2022 to investigate the supply of methamphetamine by Rand.
Judge Lerve said the fact the strike force was established meant police had intelligence to justify that.
"It's not as if the appellant was accidentally apprehended," he said.
"He was the target of the strike force."
After considering the matter of general deterrence and other factors including sentence length, Judge Lerve found the appeal was without merit and dismissed the matter.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
