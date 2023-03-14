The Daily Advertiser
Convicted drug trafficker Steven Mark Rand appeal dismissed after Judge finds his sentence 'manifestly inadequate'

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 14 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:45am
A Wagga judge has dismissed the appeal of a convicted drug trafficker. File picture

A convicted drug trafficker who was the target of a police strike force has lost a bid to reduce his sentence in the Wagga District Court.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

