EAST Wagga-Kooringal made an early pre-season statement with a big win over Narrandera in their opening trial game.
The Hawks, minus a number of their key players, proved too good for an even more undermanned Narrandera, running out 11.15 (81) to 3.7 (25) winners at Narrandera Sportsground.
While the Eagles were able to push The Rock-Yerong Creek to a point the week before, the home team were unable to field the same strength side a week later and had a number of under 15s and 17s step up.
From the Hawks' perspective, coach Matt Hard could not fault his group.
"I was really happy, I thought it was a team effort from our boys and everyone chipped in throughout different stages," Hard said.
"Everyone contributed throughout the night. They were pretty light on but it was just good to have a hit-out."
Ryan Bourne and Jarrod Turner were two players to stand out for the Hawks through the midfield, while Hayden Nelson showed improvement in defence.
The best part for the Hawks, particularly after a season ravaged by injuries last year, was they got through without incident on Saturday.
"We did get through unscathed which is the most pleasing thing so I was very happy about that," Hard said.
The Hawks are expected to face a tougher test this Saturday when they welcome Griffith to Gumly Oval.
The Swans have been very active over the off-season and are expected to be one of the Riverina League's big improvers.
The game gets underway at midday.
Meantime, Marrar won their opening pre-season trial against Henty at Langtry Oval on Saturday.
The Bombers started strongly before the Swampies worked their way back into the contest, going down 7.8 (50) to 4.4 (28).
