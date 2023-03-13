Late chance to shine in top grade for Breust

Eden Breust has been given his opportunity at the most important time of the season.
And the 16-year-old is looking to make it count.
Breust is set to line up in the Wagga Cricket grand final at Robertson Oval on Saturday in just this third first grade match.
In a twist all three will be against Wagga City.
He made his debut in the last round of the season, an 18-run loss to the Cats, before also being part of Kooringal's six-run win in the first week of finals to become the first team to get the better of Wagga City this season and go straight through to the grand final.
Breust was surprised to get the call up.
"I'll admit I was a bit surprised and shocked but it was a good feeling being named in the team," Breust said.
"The club really got around me as well."
It's been something he's had his eye on all season and he feels getting into the team has been a real confidence boost.
Now he hopes he can repay the faith.
"It's pretty good actually to get my chance and show them what I can really do and perform at the best level," Breust said.
"It is just good to get a bit of experience against a higher skill level.
"It's a good all round experience as they are good people to play with and it's really confidence boosting as well.
"I've always been a quite confident kid but to be able to take my chance at a higher level of cricket has really made me think I'm actually capable of achieving these heights.
"If anything it's bettered my game and made me think to myself that if you want to be here you have to do the best to get there."
His chance was also a reward for the commitment shown by the Temora teenager.
Looking to test himself against a better standard, the year 11 student has spent the last two seasons travelling over to Wagga to train and play.
There is a big Temora connection at the club with Hamish and Zach Starr as well as Will Oliver travelling over to play.
However it's something he's enjoyed.
"I wasn't going to pass up that opportunity and decided to take it," Breust said.
While Breust is more in the side for his bowling, it was his batting that has really stood out so far.
Batting at number 11, he made an unbeaten 23 as part of a 54-run last-wicket partnership with Oliver (27) to ensure the Colts bowlers had something to defend.
It proved to be enough as they bowled out Cats with six runs to spare.
With Darcy Irvine under an injury cloud, Breust could be called on to have a bigger role with the ball on grand final day.
However he doesn't have to put too much pressure on himself as they look to win their first premiership since the 2014-15 season - when he was just an eight-year-old.
"I want (to bring) looks of competitiveness and just play my absolute best," Breust said. "Hopefully we can get a flag for Colts, not just me but the whole team and the club."
