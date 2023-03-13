Wagga City continued their dominance of the Brian Lawrence Medal but this time it was captain-coach Josh Thompson who came out on top.
Thompson was crowned Wagga's best cricketer after holding on to claim a thrilling vote count at the Rules Club on Monday night.
Thompson finished one vote clear of St Michaels captain Nathan Corby with seven-time winner Jon Nicoll and South Wagga allrounder Nathan Cooke just one further vote behind.
Thompson was also named allrounder of the year.
Not only did he finish as the competition's second highest runscorer, with 339 runs at an average of 48.43 but he also picked up 13 wickets at an average of 14.15 to be among the competition's top 20.
Only Corby, who scored 344 runs at an average of 38.22, outscored Thompson this season.
The Cats allrounder polled three votes in the opening round of the season and added to his tally in another four matches throughout the year.
Thompson was rewarded for another strong season which included 103 against St Michaels in round four, a match in which he received the maximum three votes, as well as another two half centuries.
He also picked up two votes after taking 4-23 against South Wagga in round six and another two votes for his 3-7 off eight overs against Lake Albert in round eight.
However Nicoll, who took out the batting award on Monday, made a late charge at an unprecedented eighth Brian Lawrence Medal with 10 of his 11 votes coming into the last five rounds.
He closed within three votes of his teammate but only scored one in their final round win over Kooringal Colts when top scoring with 54.
Cooke was only two votes adrift heading into the final round but did not face St Michaels and instead Corby snared the three votes in his team's only win for the season to finish in second.
Thompson's win means for nine of the past 10 seasons a Wagga City player has taken out the Brian Lawrence Medal with South Wagga's Blake Harper the only man to buck the trend last season.
St Michaels quick Ben Snell won the bowling award.
