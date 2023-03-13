The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Cricket

Josh Thompson wins thrilling Brian Lawrence Medal count

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated March 13 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 8:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson with his Brian Lawrence Medal after his tight win at Monday night's count. Picture by Courtney Rees

Wagga City continued their dominance of the Brian Lawrence Medal but this time it was captain-coach Josh Thompson who came out on top.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.