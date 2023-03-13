WAGGA Tigers showed they are preparing to hit the Riverina League season running with a strong opening pre-season trial performance.
Tigers proved too slick for Farrer League club Temora, running out winners by more than 10 goals at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Both teams were missing a number of senior players but Tigers captain-coach Murray Stephenson liked what he saw from his group.
"It was good. I think we got out of it what we needed to," Stephenson said.
"It was probably just about getting blokes back playing footy and getting a game under their belt. A fair few of our senior players didn't play.
"We went out there with a pretty young squad and the boys who done a good pre-season, particularly the young guys, got a bit of a reward and a bit of a taste of playing some senior footy so it was good for everyone."
Returning assistant coach Dylan Morton was a standout for Tigers. With a number of regular on-ballers missing, he stepped into the midfield and was a standout.
Arsh Singh shone across half-back, while Nick Gorman was one of Tigers best on a wing.
A number of recruits showed good signs.
Carl Schwenke, who arrived via the Army, impressed while being thrown forward, back and in the ruck.
Ben Kelly proved a handful up forward, while Jeremy Piercy also enjoyed a strong game in his first game for Tigers.
"For the squad we took over, I was pretty happy with how they performed," Stephenson said.
"We probably exceeded my expectations a little bit.
"We went there with a pretty young crop and also a group that hadn't played a lot of footy together either, there were a fair few new blokes coming in so I was pretty happy with that."
The only negative was some injuries for Tigers.
Two fellow Army recruits, Matt Jackson and Brendan Kiesey, both picked up injuries.
Jackson did his hamstring and is expected to miss 'three to five' weeks so he is in some doubt for Tigers' season opener against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Good Friday.
Kiesey picked up a quad injury. Both had showed enough to suggest they will be handy acquisitions, before they went down.
Pat Ryan also injured his ankle but is not expected to miss much football.
Tigers will continue their preparation for round one with a game against The Rock-Yerong Creek at Victoria Park on Saturday morning.
They will then have a final hit-out against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Wednesday evening, March 29.
