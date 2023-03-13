The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Mardi Gras 2023 show equality is the politics of the past

Updated March 13 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 6:00pm
Greens candidate for Wagga Ray Goodlass in his Saturday best for Wagga Mardi Gras. Picture by Les Smith

The presence of state election candidates in the Wagga Mardi Gras shows the times are changing in what has historically been considered one of the most conservative places in the state.

