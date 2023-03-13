The presence of state election candidates in the Wagga Mardi Gras shows the times are changing in what has historically been considered one of the most conservative places in the state.
Greens candidate for Wagga and 78er Ray Goodlass marched down Baylis Street to raucous applause in green and rainbow. Members of the local Labor branch, including candidate in the state election Keryn Foley marched in party red, representatives of the party hoping to take government at the next election.
Coalition candidates for the state election - National Andrianna Benjamin and Liberal Julia Ham - were both present; a more surprising inclusion given the recent history of their parties in slowing progress on marriage equality, and current discussions on transgender rights.
"Part of what we're celebrating is acceptance, open mindedness, and change," she said.
"It's important we give people the space to change their minds, admit they've been wrong."
Federal MP Michael McCormack was a notable absence in light of his public opinions on transgender rights, and historical comments on the LGBTQI+ community.
Mr McCormack was attending Bogan Gate Fair in the far north of the electorate on the day of the parade.
"Organisers of the event put a lot of time and effort into it and no doubt would have been pleased with its success," Mr McCormack said.
"I had a long-standing commitment at the other end of the electorate - at Bogan Gate - and let Mardi Gras organisers know of my unavailability well in advance.
"Not one person at the Wagga Wagga event voted yes in the Federal Parliament to legislate same-sex marriage. I did."
