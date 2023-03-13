NEW North Wagga coach Damien Papworth is happy with the early signs at the Saints.
North Wagga enjoyed their first pre-season trial game of the new campaign on Saturday when going down to Hume League club Billabong Crows by about three goals at Gumly Oval.
Papworth was happy with the first-up performance.
"It was really good. A good first hit-out," Papworth said.
"It was good to blow the cobwebs off and have a run around. The boys were keen.
"It was perfect for us. We had a handful of senior guys out but played four quarters and had an extended bench. It was really good for a few blokes to get an opportunity.
"Obviously losing a handful of blokes from last year, a few young blokes stood up. They've been training really well and hit the ground running so I couldn't have been happier with how they went about it.
"It was a pretty even contest. They had some pretty handy players from Canberra that they've signed up."
MORE SPORT NEWS
In good news for the Saints, they have welcomed 2019 premiership player Andrew Noack back to the club.
He has spent the past two seasons at Port Macquarie in the AFL North Coast competition.
North Wagga have also added Isaac Bennett from Wagga Tigers. He played 11 first grade games at Tigers last year.
"It's great to have them," he said.
"Andrew just gives us some added height. He'll go through the ruck and probably forward, he'll just be a good asset for us with a bit of height.
"Isaac will drift across half-back, give us a bit of drive out of there and another number to strengthen us up."
Papworth has already stated it will be somewhat of a rebuilding year at North Wagga after the loss of former coach Cayden Winter, full-forward Nathan Dennis, ruckman Matt Parks, Kane Flack, Xavier Lyons and Kirk Hamblin.
But he is excited by the opportunity the departures provide for a number of younger players.
"We'll be pretty solid down back, which will give us a good platform," he said.
"Our midfield, Rhys Doneley had an interrupted year last year and he played really well, Luke Mauger, stepped up, Isaac Crouch played really well through there.
"We'll get a few more back soon, Joshy Thompson is still playing cricket, Jack Flood has been unavailable but is really keen."
Another positive aspect of the trial was that key defender Lachie Johnson got some playing minutes in as he returns from a leg injury sustained towards the end of last season.
Papworth said Blake Robertson and Zac Whyte, playing deep in attack, were others to show good signs against the Crows.
North Wagga will have their second and final trial game against Coolamon's reserve grade team at Kindra Park on Saturday.
It will then be full steam ahead into round one against Charles Sturt University at Peter Hastie Oval.
"That will be a good test. I don't know much about them but it will be good to get into it and have a hit-out," Papworth said.
"It was pretty even between the two clubs last year so I'm sure it will be the same again."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.