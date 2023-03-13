The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

North Wagga coach Damien Papworth happy with first trial game hit-out against Billabong Crows

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaac Crouch looks to send the ball into attack in the pre-season trial game against Billabong Crows at Gumly Oval on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

NEW North Wagga coach Damien Papworth is happy with the early signs at the Saints.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.