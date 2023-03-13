A second trial of rolling substitutions for A grade netball has been a success, with Narrandera and Barellan going head to head on Sunday.
Narrandera A grade coach Lucy Litchfield said it was an easy learning process for players as they adjusted to the new rules.
"After the first one, after we got it into our heads what we had to do and what it's for, the girls picked it up easily and I think it'll be a good implementation throughout the season," Litchfield said.
Pleased with how the umpires handled the rule changes, Litchfield said it was a smooth process transitioning players on and off courts.
"We didn't have any issues at all with the umpires, there was a couple of instances where the players forgot about offside rules but that's something that we'll have to keep an eye on and on our mind when we're doing it," she said.
"We really only used it with our keepers and shooters when the ball is down the other end, and when they ran onto the court they'd be offside."
As a playing coach Litchfield said she'll need to look into assistance on the bench to help control and implement changes if she's on court.
"I'm a bit worried about how it's going to work as a playing coach, but I'll have a lot of help on the sideline, I'm pretty keen to see how it works especially with our shooters and defenders, and getting fresh legs on the court," she said.
The trial was the first game for Narrandera this year, and was helpful in considering final teams Litchfield said.
Currently operating with a A grade squad, she said it was good to test different players as she looks to lock in her A and A reserve teams.
"It was pretty interesting to see how we all worked together and what the move is from here," she said.
"I'm glad that we had the trial, it was good to see what we need to work on and where we work together, and what the first round is probably going to look like."
Tahlia Sinclair
