Despite Wagga Mardi Gras bringing in a whopping 15,000 people to Baylis Street on Saturday according to organisers, police were pleasantly surprised by the lack of bad behaviour.
Riverina Police District Inspector Lee Gray said police did not attend any major events over the weekend, aside from the parade, despite all officers being on deck.
"The response to the Mardi Gras was our biggest focus over the weekend and we would just like to thank everyone for their behaviour," Inspector Gray said.
"Everyone was really well behaved."
There were several break and enters across the suburbs, but Inspector Gray said there were no more than usual.
"There were a couple of break and enters, but there wasn't an increase in that," he said.
"We would just like to remind people to lock their windows and doors."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
