Lachlan Bristow is looking forward to the chance to really make an impact for Riverina.
The reigning Weissel Medal winner missed the win over Monaro to start their campaign after breaking his jaw over the off-season.
After an ankle complaint ruined his representative season last year, and he had little involvement in the 2021 campaign, the Tumut hooker is ready to show his best in the Country Championships semi-final against Northern Rivers at Wollongong on Sunday.
"It's a quality side and I'm pretty keen to jump into it and play with a few of the lads," Bristow said.
"I think we've got a pretty good team so hopefully we can win and go on to see what we can do in the final."
Bristow was on the sidelines for their 46-12 win over Monaro.
He thought there were plenty of good signs after taking a different approach under Aaron Gorrell this year.
"It was good," he said.
"For a first hit out, playing this early in the year to put in a good performance like that was pretty good."
After undergoing surgery on his broken jaw to start the year, Bristow isn't expecting to be able to put in a full 80-minute performance.
However he's still pleased with his preparation despite not quite being ready for the opening game.
"I pretty much only had three weeks off and have been into it a lot," Bristow said.
"I've been training pretty hard but obviously match fitness is another thing and it's pretty hard to get without playing so I'm not expecting that to be at a decent level yet.
"I daresay I'll definitely need a break - there is no way I'd be able to get through 80 (minutes) I don't think."
Blues teammate Jordan Anderson has been named on the bench as the utility option for the second straight game.
However Kyle McCarthy played at hooker in round one before shifting into the halves to take on Northern Rivers in the semi-final.
Gorrell has made two changes for Sunday's clash with Nathan Rose and Zac Masters unavailable with Bristow and Tumut teammate Jacob Sturt coming into the side.
Meanwhile Newcastle booked their place in the second semi-final after a 30-10 win over Illawarra South Coast on Saturday.
Both semi-finals will be played at Collegians Sports Ground in Wollongong on Sunday with Riverina playing at 11.30am.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
