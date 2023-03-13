The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Lachlan Bristow looking to make an impact for Riverina

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Bristow comes into the Riverina side for the Country Championships semi-final after missing round one.

Lachlan Bristow is looking forward to the chance to really make an impact for Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.