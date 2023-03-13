The election stakes just got higher as the Coalition government announced a major new $56 million hospital for the region if re-elected on March 25.
On Monday, minister for regional health Bronnie Taylor and member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke travelled to Coolamon to break the news.
Ms Cooke said the announcement was "fantastic" news for the Coolamon Shire.
"This announcement has been years in the making," Ms Cooke said.
"Council and I have been meeting with minister for health Brad Hazzard and minister for regional health Bronnie Taylor for years now to bring this to fruition."
Ms Cooke said the $56 million would be put towards completely rebuilding and redeveloping a multipurpose service in Coolamon.
She said the "local hub for health services" would not only service the township of Coolamon, but also the outlying villages and localities.
She said patients come for a variety of different medical and health services and that the new hospital would enable an expansion of those services.
Ms Cooke said the project would be one of "four major hospital redevelopments" the state government has made in recent years.
"We [already] have $110 million [for] the complete redevelopment of the Cowra hospital and $80 million for [a new] Temora hospital.
"We've already put more than $30 million into delivering an MPS at Harden and now $56 million for Coolamon."
Ms Cooke said it was great to see how much money is being put towards investing in regional health.
"We are setting up health services for these communities for generations to come," she said.
Ms Cooke also thanked Ms Taylor for her support of council and the communities of the Cootamundra electorate.
Ms Taylor said the funding commitment was great news for the region.
"I know this is something the community has been advocating for and I know Steph Cooke has relentlessly pursued this because she knows how important it is for her community.
"Multipurpose services form the basis of our health system in our smaller communities and we know if we can bring these up to the level they need to be to provide the services required, we get really good health outcomes.
"The Coolamon Shire Council has really kicked care and healthcare goals. They have shone a light and delivered exemplary aged care.
"They have been a real force in that area and we thank them very much for that."
Coolamon mayor David McCann said it was a "great honour" to welcome ministers Bronnie Taylor and Steph Cooke to the shire for the announcement.
"This is a game changer for the Coolamon shire and indeed for our neighbouring shires to the northeast and west of us," Cr McCann said.
"The commitment of [$56 million] to build our [new] MPS is very welcome by council and I'm sure by the council and I'm sure by the entire community."
"Coolamon Shire is a growing area and I think everyone that sees this development happen will be very proud of what has been achieved.
"It's been an honour to lead the council to work closely with the state government [on this].
"It's an ideal opportunity to recognise the work state and local governments can do together to achieve outcomes like this."
Shire general manager Tony Donoghue was "over the moon" at the news.
Mr Donoghue said the growing community requires more health services.
"The health services plan went through the appropriate processes," he said.
"We've met with all of the appropriate health officials and we're absolutely over the moon about all the opportunities we will now have in this community with appropriate health services."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
