Despite conceding three goals in the second half to go down 4-2, South Wagga coach Andy Heller isn't concerned about the upcoming season.
In their third trial match of the year, Heller said he's pleased with how the side has
"I think we went really well, we're still trying new things, with new players, it's been good," he said.
Playing in four terms, Heller said he used each period to test new formations and strategies.
"It's a preseason game, we're setting up for different situations to see how the team can react in those situations
"Credit to Tolland, they punished us in that last period, but it's a training exercise to be able to take that into the next six weeks of pre-season training.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"We can go, alright, in those situations when we've got our backs against the wall, or our backline starts tiring, or we've changed our shape slightly, how do we cope with that on the pitch and which players can take responsibility to get the rest of the team back into it."
Experimenting with players in a game where points aren't on the line is important to Heller, who said each period played out about how he expected it to.
"Whether you win, lose, or draw, you've got four periods you're trying to do," Heller said.
"That last period we set up to stretch ourselves, and we did, whether that was the right thing to do or not, we used it to work together as a team and see how we should approach that if they happen this season."
With a few games now under their belt game fitness is starting to get back to where Heller would like to see it, but playing with large squads to test match-ups, has reduced overall game time for some players.
"In general the fitness is starting to get there, and the quality is getting there," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.