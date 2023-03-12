The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

South Wagga not concerned about pre-season loss to Tolland

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Faisal Sulaiman in action during South Wagga's trial game with Tolland. Picture by Les Smith

Despite conceding three goals in the second half to go down 4-2, South Wagga coach Andy Heller isn't concerned about the upcoming season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.