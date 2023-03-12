The Daily Advertiser
Tolland win in first run of the year

Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 8:56am
Will Silver and Faisal Sulaiman chase a loose ball. Picture by Les Smith

Improved chemistry and open communication between coaches and players was the turning point for Tolland when a second half blitz secured them a 4-2 win over South Wagga on Sunday.

