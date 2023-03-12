Improved chemistry and open communication between coaches and players was the turning point for Tolland when a second half blitz secured them a 4-2 win over South Wagga on Sunday.
Their first trial game of the year, coach Daniel Okot said it was a learning curve for the Wolves as new players and coaches adjusted to each other.
Nervous ahead of kickoff, Okot said he knew their opposition had already played two trials before Sunday evening's game.
"The first half was a little bit off but once everybody got running and playing together they got comfortable, and we saw the results," Okot said.
Integrating new signings into the side, Okot said that quality players gel together better and faster, though game time always helps.
"Good players, when they train together, chemistry naturally comes out," he said.
Coming together at half-time Okot said he listened to player feedback about what wasn't working for them on field, and adjusted accordingly.
"We had a goal at the start of the game, so I reiterated the goals and got some feedback, made a few changes here and there, and things just clicked," he said.
"It's very important to listen to the players because they're the ones actually out there, I can give them my feedback but they know what's actually happening on the pitch, so it's important to get that from them and adjust that accordingly.
"You need a good relationship with all your players so you can get the best out of them."
With another trial scheduled with Wagga City Wanderers under 23's, Okot is hoping fresh young legs will push his side.
Aware they've been training hard to increase game fitness, he's keen to see how his side holds up.
Taking over the coaching role for this season, Okot said he's received great support from the club and playing group to get the team up to scratch.
"A few of the boys put their hands up and they help me out, it's very collaborative, there's a lot of communication, it's been pretty good," he said.
He didn't play Sunday, but Okot hasn't ruled himself out of the 2023 season.
With a strong first grade contingent, he's not positive he'd have a spot left for himself.
"To get my fitness back up I'd start with the second grade, and see if there's a spot for me, at this rate, there's not a spot though," Okot said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
