A Riverina driver is lucky to have walked away without serious injury after a mob of kangaroos sent the car they were driving into a railing in the early morning hours.
Emergency services were called to Ford Street, Ganmain, near the Boggy Creek Bridge at about 5.30am on Sunday following reports a vehicle had gone off the road and collided with a metal side railing.
The front of the car was significantly damaged from the impact.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the driver had left the roadway to avoiding hitting kangaroos.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were also called to the scene, however, a spokesperson confirmed the driver had not been injured in the incident and did not require hospitalisation.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
