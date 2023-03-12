Another One resumes with Canberra feature win

Another One kick started his new campaign with feature success at Canberra on Sunday.
After going out on a winning note at Murrumbidgee Turf Club before Christmas, Gary Colvin's stable star was able to take out the Listed National Sprint (1400m).
Jockey Danny Beasley elected to take an inside run and the gamble paid off as Another One ($9.50) got a saloon passage along the rail to go past leader Super Helpful ($11) before holding off a late charge from Handle The Truth ($8) to win by a three quarters of a length.
It was his eighth win from 23 starts and now has his career earnings nearing $1million.
After plenty of success over shorter trips, including winning the Country Championships final over 1400 metres last year, Colvin has been looking to change his approach with the Wagga Gold Cup in May among his targets.
Success in the $152,000 race was part of a good weekend for Southern District horses in feature races.
Geoff Dureya had his Kosciuszko winner Front Page finish eighth in the group one Newmarket at Flemington on Saturday.
He was beaten less than three lengths by In Secret.
Meanwhile Banger made it two wins on the trot for Wodonga trainer Craig Widdison with his success in the Corowa Cup on Saturday.
With Hannah Williams aboard, Banger ($13) was able to storm past Danish Fortune ($4.20) to win by almost a length.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
